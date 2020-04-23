Colorado Springs man sings perfect parody song summing up social distancing

During the pandemic, very few people are leaving on a jet plane to anywhere. Colorado Springs resident John Trivelli was able to sum up social distancing perfectly with a parody of "Leaving On A Jet Plane" by John Denver.

While confined to his home in Colorado, John and his wife recently took the world-famous tune and swapped out the original lyrics with a message asking folks to "stay six feet away." Not long after the lyrics were crafted, John called up his longtime friend and guitarist Dave.

In a tough time where folks are restricted to their own homes, a little parody song can go a long way in cheering other folks up!

Sitting about six feet apart, Dave and John executed the song in just two takes. The second take was flawless, and can be watched below: