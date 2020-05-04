Colorado Springs teen accused of killing cat now suspected of killing woman

This mugshot of Cohen Heath is from October of 2019, when Heath was arrested for aggravated cruelty to animals. Photo courtesy Colorado Springs Police Department.
By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Mon 3:46 PM, May 04, 2020

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - An unsettling case out of Colorado Springs where someone who was once accused of killing a cat, is now suspected of killing a 44-year-old woman.

Police received a call to check up on 44-year-old Bridget Kenner on Tuesday at about 9 in the morning. They found her dead inside a home in the 8000 block of Fallgold Court on the northeast side of the city.

Two people were arrested for the death of Kenner, including a 16-year-old juvenile and 19-year-old Cohen Heath. In the past, Heath was accused of killing a cat. Heath and the juvenile were both charged with first-degree murder. Heath was booked into the El Paso County Jail and the juvenile was booked into the Spring Creek Youth Services Center.

Anyone with information or who is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000.

This is a developing story and as more information becomes available this article will be updated. Heath had posted bond in the felony animal abuse case back on October 2.

 