Colorado Springs teen accused of killing cat now suspected of killing woman

An unsettling case out of Colorado Springs where someone who was once accused of killing a cat, is now suspected of killing a 44-year-old woman.

Police received a call to check up on 44-year-old Bridget Kenner on Tuesday at about 9 in the morning. They found her dead inside a home in the 8000 block of Fallgold Court on the northeast side of the city.

Two people were arrested for the death of Kenner, including a 16-year-old juvenile and 19-year-old Cohen Heath. In the past, Heath was accused of killing a cat. Heath and the juvenile were both charged with first-degree murder. Heath was booked into the El Paso County Jail and the juvenile was booked into the Spring Creek Youth Services Center.

Anyone with information or who is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000.

This is a developing story and as more information becomes available this article will be updated. Heath had posted bond in the felony animal abuse case back on October 2.