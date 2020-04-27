Colorado Springs malls reopening Monday with restrictions

Colorado Springs' two malls are reopening Monday with major restrictions as the new "Safer at Home" order goes into effect.

The order allows non-critical retail to reopen Monday for curbside, window, walkup or similar pickup service. The Citadel Mall and Chapel Hills Mall are following suit.

The malls will be operating on shortened hours (11 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday) and the buildings will be closed to the public. Employees will have to contact security to be let in.

Other changes shoppers will notice this week (below information courtesy of Namdar Realty Group, which owns the malls):

- All payments should be done over the phone or internet if possible, and contact should be minimized if remote payment is not available. Purchased items should be delivered by the employee to the backseat or trunk of the customer’s vehicle whenever possible to minimize physical contact with the customer.

- Employees must wash or sanitize their hands after each interaction with a customer, and whenever possible, must disinfect any item that came into contact with the customer.

"Namdar Realty Group will continue to monitor the situation closely and ensure compliance with all state regulations and government decrees. We hope to reopen the malls as soon as permissible. We ask that all merchants and employees follow the above and do their part to ensure our communities' health," a spokesperson said in a news release received by 11 News Monday.

The news release did not address what the mall may look like after May 1, which is when the Safer at Home order allows non-critical retail to reopen their building to customers.

