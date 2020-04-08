Colorado Springs halfway house reports first case of COVID-19, operators say

One of roughly 90 residents at a Colorado Springs halfway house tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, setting off a scramble to prevent the deadly virus from spreading, the operators confirmed.

“We’re in the throes of trying respond to this and trying to contain it as much as we can,” ComCor Executive Director Mark Weston said.

The person who fell ill is one of 87 residents who live at a ComCor facility at 3950 N. Nevada Ave. It's based at a former motel, employs 42 staff members and many of the residents are women in a work-release program.

Most sleep four to a room, but the largest room houses 12 women, residents say.

The person is the first ComCor resident known to be infected with the novel coronavirus; no employees have reported being sick with the virus, Weston said.

