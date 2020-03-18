Colorado Springs guys bought THOUSANDS of rolls of toilet paper months ago, passed it out for free this week

A fun stunt a few months ago turned into an amazing act of kindness in Colorado Springs this week.

Andrew and his friend Justin run a YouTube channel. Ironically, the duo had a massive amount of toilet paper after they cleaned out a store back in October. When shelves started to clear recently over concerns tied to coronavirus, Andrew and Justin stepped up in a big way.

Watch the video by MoreJStu below. Andrew and Justin hit the streets of Colorado Springs to hand out thousands of rolls of toilet paper for free, starting with senior citizens in need.

