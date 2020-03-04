Colorado Springs firefighters save 2 dogs and 1 cat from apartment fire

Firefighters in Colorado Springs rescued two dogs and a cat on Wednesday in an apartment fire.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department reported the blaze at about 1:30 p.m. at 3341 E. Fountain Boulevard. The apartment complex is west of S. Academy Boulevard off Highway 24.

The department is reporting the fire was on the second floor. No people were hurt in the fire. Two dogs and one cat were rescued. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

As of 2:10 p.m. crews were searching for hotspots.

As more information becomes available this article will be updated.