Colorado Springs firefighters rescue dogs that fell through the ice

Firefighters in Colorado Springs were able to successfully rescue a pair of dogs that fell through the ice in Colorado Springs on Tuesday.

A 2-year-old black lab named Mari and her sister fell through the ice at Nancy Lewis Park near N. Union Boulevard and E. Fillmore Street. The incident served as an important reminder, you should never go out on the ice to help an animal.

"Good job calling 911 and not going out on the ice," the fire department wrote on Twitter.

Thanks to firefighters, the pups were reunited with their owners!