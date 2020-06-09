Colorado Springs faith leaders take knee for George Floyd

Local faith leaders took a knee to honor George Floyd ahead of his funeral.

Local clergy members gathered at Acacia Park Tuesday morning to peaceful walk to the Colorado Springs Police Department. Floyd was an unarmed black man who died in the hands of Minneapolis police two weeks ago.

Religious leaders who organized the gathering said they will speak the names of several people in the black community who have recently lost their lives due to police brutality. Songs and prayers were said.

Floyd's funeral is Tuesday in Houston.