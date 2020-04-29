Colorado Springs extends free parking

All parking meters in downtown Colorado springs and Old Colorado City will be free without time limits. Colorado Springs is suspending the enforcement of parking meters, time limited and non-metered parking areas until the end of April.

City leaders say the free parking will allow residents to easily access the restaurants offering curbside food service during the pandemic.

These are the activities that will continue to be enforced:

- Fire hydrant zones and fire lanes

- “No Stopping” or “No Parking” zones to promote safety

- Loading Zones

- Mountain Metro Transit stops

- Special parking permitted spaces, including but not limited to accessible spaces, reserved spaces, restricted spaces.

- Electric vehicle, compact, reserved or other signed parking spaces in structures

- Parking on or within 20 feet of a crosswalk

- Blocking driveways or alleys

- Parking in travel lanes, including bike and transit lanes

- Obedience to angle signs or markings

- ADA violations

- Extended/overnight parking at meters