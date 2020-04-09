Colorado Springs distillery pumps out hand sanitizer, donates to local health care workers

The Axe and the Oak Distillery is more accustomed to producing a proud Colorado-brand whiskey than anything else. But for now, they're focused on a new product people have been clambering to get their hands on...or get on their hands.

The local Colorado Springs business is now producing hand sanitizer alongside its flagship spirits. The special recipe is 70 to 90% ethanol, stilled in house. Add in glycerin which the company says is comparable to vegetable oil to keep your hands soft, and finally some hydrogen peroxide to kill any remaining bacteria.

The result is a190 proof, more-liquid-than-you-are-used-to hand sanitizer.

One ounce bottles are selling for $2. They are also selling gallon jugs as well for bulk purchases.

The Axe and the Oak have also said anyone working in the medical field is welcome to their sanitizer "on a donation basis." The medical community is encouraged to get in touch with them if they find they need sanitizer. The company said that decision was done in an effort to support the people working on the front lines against the pandemic.

You can buy their sanitizer at two locations, one at Ivywild School at 1604 S. Cascade Ave, as well as at their distillery at 4665 Town Center Dr. #140.