Colorado Springs community thanks teachers throughout the week

Students and staff members across Colorado have been thanking teachers all this week, during a time that has proven challenging for the education community.

Throughout Teacher Appreciation Week, Chinook Trail Elementary School on the northeast side of Colorado Springs in D20 held several events to honor the men and women responsible for shaping the future through educating the children of our community:

SUNDAY: School administration traveled all day – starting at 10 a.m. – to place yard signs in each teacher’s yards.

MONDAY: The school honored parents who have essentially become teachers as the country transitioned to eLearning/at-home learning. About 40 teachers and administrators did a traditional drive-through parade in Cordera.

THURSDAY: School administration recognized teachers with a drive-through gift pick up in the school’s Kiss and Go line. The school’s theme for the whole year has been based on the Wizard of Oz (Chinook Trail is the Land of OZ-some). The principal, assistant principal, and front office staff dressed in Wizard of Oz costumes while handing out goodie bags to teachers as they drive through the Kiss and Go line.

