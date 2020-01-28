Colorado Springs city council approves utility rate decrease

You can soon expect to pay a bit less each month on your utility bill in Colorado Springs.

City council approved a rate decrease for Colorado Springs Utilities. The average residential customer will see their bill drop by about $4 each month.

"Every penny counts and I think the idea of having a reduction in the middle of a heating season, that is welcoming news also," Aram Benyamin the CEO of Colorado Springs Utilities explained. "We are avoiding possible spikes that could happen in this season as well."

A utility spokesperson says the price drop is from lower than expected costs for natural gas and coal.

The new, lower rates take effect Feb. 1.