Colorado Springs chef shares powerful message, we are in this together

We are all in this together. That's the message across the community, the country and around the world.

One Colorado Springs chef, who is also a small business owner with employees, shared a powerful message on social media this week. He's not going to give up the fight, despite the spread of COVID-19, coronavirus, and the impact it is having on restaurants and countless other businesses.

The video was posted on March 17.

Note: Chef Brother Luck does use some vulgar language. 11 News is choosing to let him share his message unedited online. You can watch below: