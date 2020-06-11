Colorado Springs business faces obstacles beyond it's control

A Colorado Springs business owner is frustrated.

He's run into problem after problem, just trying to get his cafe back on track. It's more than just the shutdown.

Taste of Jerusalem Cafe, downtown on Bijou, has been open since 2007. The owner has faced a lot of issues beyond his control especially over the last few years.

Starting a few years back, a hotel was being built right next to the cafe. That caused parking and roads to be compromised. Then, right after that, coronavirus hit, followed by the protests. Now there is even more construction going on.

According to Colorado Springs Utilities, its is for gas line upgrades. But to add insult to injury, on Wednesday, the utility company accidentally cut off gas to the cafe, instead of the vacant lot next door--right during lunch hour.

The owner says its been a long three years here. He's patient, but he hopes this is the last of the obstacles.

"It did affect me for the last couple weeks and we have been having a hard time like I said for three years. As soon as they are done I am hoping this is the last thing they are going to have here on Bijou you know?" owner Abdul Nasser said.

Colorado Springs Utilities told 11 NEWS it made a mistake and the apologized to the owner. They also add the construction should be cleaned up by Friday.

All of the businesses around downtown Colorado Springs are feeling the effects of the shutdown. This cafe, like all the others, just hoping to keep the long recovery going.