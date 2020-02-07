Colorado Springs, Pueblo and others on accident alert

On Friday multiple cities said that they are on Accident Alert due to the heavy snow.

El Paso and Teller Counties, Fountain, Pueblo and Colorado Springs are all on this alert.

Accident Alert, or cold reporting, means if a driver is involved in a crash where alcohol or drugs are not suspected and there are no injuries, that the driver should exchange information with any other people involved, instead of calling police out to the scene.

During cold reporting, drivers have up to 72 hours to pick up a cold crash report from the police department or state patrol.

Roads are extremely slick in some places. Police are reminding people if they must go out to drive with caution.