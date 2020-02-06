Colorado Springs and Fountain on 'Accident Alert' status due to snowy conditions

The Colorado Springs Police Department announced the city was on "Accident Alert" status Thursday as snow continued to fall.

Road conditions in Colorado Springs on Feb. 6, 2020 at about 8 p.m.

The alert was announced for Colorado Springs at about 7:30 p.m. The City of Fountain was also placed on Accident Alert Status at about 7 p.m.

Accident Alert, or cold reporting, means if a driver is involved in a crash where alcohol or drugs are not suspected and there are no injuries, that the driver should exchange information with any other people involved, instead of calling police out to the scene.

During cold reporting, drivers have up to 72 hours to pick up a cold crash report from the police department or state patrol. They are also available online by clicking here.

Police want to remind drivers that they should check road and travel conditions before heading out and leave more time to get to their destination if they must drive.

Drivers also need to travel at a safe speed for the conditions and leave an increased and safe following distance from the car in front of them.