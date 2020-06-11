Colorado Springs adds 2 more red light cameras

More red light cameras are going up in Colorado Springs.

Effective Friday, the intersections of Lake Avenue and East Cheyenne Mountain Boulevard and Airport Road and South Academy Boulevard will join four other locations in the city in having cameras to catch any drivers running the light.

Like with the previous rollout of cameras, police say drivers will have a 30-day grace period, meaning those caught running the red light will get a warning. After the 30 days are up, that warning will become a $75 fine.

The camera at Lake and Cheyenne Mountain is for the eastbound approach and the left-turn lane from eastbound to northbound.

Airport and South Academy is for the northbound approach and left-turn lane from northbound to westbound.

Colorado Springs first began implementing red light cameras in April of last year following the deadliest year on record for city traffic fatalities. Those cameras are at the following intersections: East Platte Avenue and Chelton Road, Briargate Boulevard and Lexington Boulevard, Academy Boulevard and North Carefree Circle, and Academy Boulevard and Dublin Boulevard.

Cameras operate 24 hours a day.

For more on the red light camera program, click here.