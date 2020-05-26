Colorado Springs YMCA hopeful pools will reopen this summer

Summer is going to look a little different this year, but how different remains up in the air.

The ultimate summertime staple, swimming pools, have not been given the green light to reopen just yet.

"Traditionally, we like to open them Memorial Day weekend, make a big event out of it. That's usually the first warm weekend, and so people get to come out and enjoy their three-day weekend in the pools," said Jenna Press, director of marketing and communications for the YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region.

This year, the ongoing pandemic has thrown a wrench in the norm.

"They will not be opening this weekend," Press told 11 News ahead of Memorial Day. We are bummed about that, but we are working closely with the city to come up with a timeline for everybody."

Press is hopeful pools will open at some point this summer, but for now, there's no time table from the state and no mention yet of a possible variance request by the county.

"At this point, we’re kind of waiting and we’re unsure, but we’ve got a lot of plans in place that we can activate as soon as we do know what’s going to be happening."

According to the CDC, swimming pools themselves are safe. The department states on their website, "There is no evidence that COVID-19 can spread to people through the water used in pools, hot tubs, or water playgrounds. Proper operation and disinfection of pools, hot tubs, and water playgrounds should kill the virus that causes COVID-19." The primary risk with using public pools right now is the same as in any public place: people not social distancing and passing germs through touching the same items, etc.

The YMCA has a team in place working towards opening pools with proper modifications if and when Gov. Jared Polis' office announces pools can reopen.

"We’d have to look at some modifications for locker rooms and things of that nature, but pools themselves are safe. If [Polis] chooses to limit the number of people who can go in, we would definitely probably be looking at reduced capacity. Definitely in the locker room, but it really depends on what the governor’s office has to say about what it’s going to look like."

Press had hoped the governor would announce some sort of timeline on Memorial Day, but the day came and went without word, though Polis did announce day camps and youth camps could resume at the start of June.

Press told 11 News she thought it would take two to three weeks to get pools ready to open once Polis did give the go-ahead.