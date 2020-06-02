Colorado Springs Western Street Breakfast postponed

The Colorado Springs Western Street Breakfast has been postponed, with organizers hopeful for a late summer date.

The celebration of the city's western heritage is a summertime staple for locals, who head en masse downtown for food and festivities. Organizers tell 11 News the usual June date is just too soon this year.

"The 2020 Colorado Springs Western Street Breakfast scheduled for June 17th has been postponed due to the COVID-19 virus and regulations regarding large gatherings," a spokesperson for the breakfast told 11 News in a short statement Tuesday.

Though nothing is set in stone, organizers hope to hold the event in August to coincide with the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo.

