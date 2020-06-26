Colorado Springs Utilities sets early closure date for coal plants

Colorado Springs Utilities board voted on Friday to accelerate the closure timeline for its two coal plants.

In a press release the company states Martin Drake, one of the nation's last urban coal plants, will now close by 2023. A spokesperson from Colorado Springs Utilities told 11 News this is now closing 12 years earlier than expected.

The second power plant, Ray Nixon, will now close by 2030.

The company has promised that no employees will lose their job in this energy transition.

As part of its 2020 Electric Resource Plan, Colorado Springs Utilities will replace its 416 megawatts of coal-fired power with:

- 500MW of new wind energy

-150 MW of solar power

- and over 400MW of battery storage

This will ensure modern and reliable energy for Colorado Springs.

They also add in their press release that this could save customers $160 million.