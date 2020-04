UPDATE

According to the Colorado Springs Utilities website, the outage was restored at about 6:15 a.m.

ORIGINAL

A power outage has been reported near E. Fountain Blvd. and S. Murray Blvd. affecting about 800 customers.

As of now, Colorado Springs Utilities has not identified a cause of the outage.

They are estimating this will be fixed around 8:30 a.m.