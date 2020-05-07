Colorado Springs Police search for wanted person northeast of Old Colorado City

Police in Colorado Springs were searching for a wanted person Thursday night in a neighborhood just northeast of Old Colorado City.

The search started at about 8 p.m. near I-25 and Fontenero. The suspect continued to evade authorities and was still at large as of 8:30 p.m.

Residents reached out to 11 News concerned about the activity along Chestnut near Sondermann Park. As of 8:35 pm. no details about the suspect were available.

Police are advising anyone living in the area to call them at 719-444-7000 if they notice anything suspicious in their neighborhood.

As more details become available this article will be updated.