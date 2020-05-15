Colorado Springs Police officer killed in motocross crash

The Colorado Springs Police Department announced on Friday they lost one of their own.

In a Tweet posted just after 5 p.m. police wrote:

"It is with the deepest sadness that we must let the citizens of our city know that off-duty CSPD Officer James “Jamie” Palaia was killed in a tragic motocross accident yesterday. We ask that you take a moment to honor Jamie and to keep his family in your thoughts and prayers."

Details on where or when the crash happened were not provided. 11 News has been asking Colorado Springs Police for additional information since Thursday night. As information becomes available this article will be updated.