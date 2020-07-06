Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum re-opens on Thursday, July 9

The Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum (CSPM) is pleased to re-open its doors to the public on Thursday, July 9, 2020. Approved by the El Paso County Health Department, visitors can expect the following:

Staggered opening hours will allow time for comprehensive cleaning and disinfecting. The museum will open from 10 a.m.-noon, noon-2 p.m., and 3-5 p.m. The CSPM will welcome 50 visitors at the beginning of each time block.

All visitors are encouraged to reserve free tickets online at cspm.org to promote physical distancing by limiting the number of visitors. 20 tickets will be available for walk-ins during each time block and given on a first come, first serve basis. The maximum number of visitors allowed in a group is 10.

Upon arrival:

-Face coverings are required for all staff and visitors. If visitors arrive without a face covering, the CSPM will have a limited number available.

-All visitors will be asked to provide contact information to fulfill a requirement for contact tracing per the El Paso County Health

-Department. This can be accomplished upon arrival or through the online reservation process.

-Staff will administer temperature checks and safety questions outside the museum for all visitors.

-Signs will be displayed throughout the museum indicating traffic flow and encouraging physical distancing of 6 feet between groups.

-Hand sanitizing stations will be available throughout the museum.

-High-touch areas will be sanitized throughout the day with deep cleaning taking place between 2-3 p.m. daily.

The following exhibits will be available to explore Pikes Peak Regional History:

-Evidence: Finding the Facts about General William Jackson Palmer

-Una Familia Grande: The Conejos Neighborhood Project

-[Dis]Information: American Indians through the Lens of Roland Reed

-The Story of Us: The Pikes Peak Region from A- Z

-Cultural Crossroads: Highlights from the Museum’s Collection

-Any Place North and West: African Americans in Colorado Springs

-From Paris to Plains: Van Briggle Pottery in Colorado Springs

-A Home of One’s Own: The Life of Helen Hunt Jackson

-City of Sunshine: Health in the Pikes Peak Region

-Beautifully Restored Division I Courtroom

-he following are not avaliable at this time:

-Beads, Blankets and Buffalo Children’s Interactive Exhibit

-Touchscreens throughout the museum

-The Museum Store

-A reminder about our online resources: