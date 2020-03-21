Colorado Springs King Soopers announces immediate job openings

King Soopers announced Saturday that immediate job openings are now available at Colorado Springs locations.

This comes in the midst of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The popular grocery store says they are offering work experience credit- meaning that pay may be adjusted based on previous experience.

Some of the jobs that they are needing to fill are:

• Front End (bagging groceries, retrieving carts, cleaning and helping guests to their cars)

• Pick-Up (shopping orders, cleaning, helping deliver to cars)

• Grocery (stocking shelves, unloading trucks, organizing back room, cleaning, working in freezer or dairy cooler)

Candidates can apply at jobs.kingsoopers.com and may be hired within days of applying. There also will be a hiring event on March 23rd and 24th from 10 a.m.- 3 p.m. both days at 7915 Constitution Ave. Applicants are encouraged to pre-apply and bring two forms of ID.