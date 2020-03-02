Colorado Springs, Fountain on accident alert

The Colorado Springs and Fountain police departments are both on accident alert Monday after yet another blast of winter Sunday night.

Accident alert, or cold reporting, means if a driver is involved in a crash where alcohol or drugs are not suspected and there are no injuries, the driver should exchange information with any other people involved, instead of calling police out to the scene.

During cold reporting, drivers have up to 72 hours to pick up a cold crash report from the police department or State Patrol. The form is also available online by clicking here.

Police want to remind drivers that they should check road and travel conditions before heading out and leave more time to get to their destination if they must drive.

Drivers also need to travel at a safe speed for the conditions and leave an increased and safe following distance from the car in front of them.