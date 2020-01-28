Colorado Springs Fire Department warns of 'Outlet Challenge' after incident at a middle school

Fire departments across the country have been warning about the "Outlet Challenge."

The Colorado Springs Fire Department is reporting someone at a local middle school tried to take part in the dangerous and pointless social media trend. The school was not identified.

"Be aware of a new TikTok challenge involving teens dropping a penny behind phone charger that is partially plugged into an electrical outlet," the fire department wrote on Twitter. "Unfortunately, an incident happened at one of our local middle schools."

The ‘outlet challenge’ has kids plugging a phone charger into a wall leaving enough space to drop a penny in between the wall and the outlet. When the copper of the penny hits the prongs of the charger, a rush of electrical current occurs.

-According to the Colorado Springs Fire Department:

-Over $1,000,000 of property loss has resulted from youth set fires in Colorado Springs over the past five years.

-Over 1,000 children have been referred to the Colorado Springs Fire department for youth misuse of fire incidents over the past eight years.

-Youth arson is on the rise and is the fastest growing juvenile crime in the nation.

-Nationally, 85% of all children killed in fires, die as a result of a fire they started themselves.

-Fire and burn-related deaths are the second leading cause of accidental death of children under the age of fifteen.

Electricians say any outlet that has experienced the 'outlet challenge' needs to be professionally checked to make sure the wires have not been compromised and are not leaking, which could create a fire over time, according to 11 News partner KFDA.

“Anytime you have that arc flash, you’re going to have a burn. Whether it’s the penny, the back of the receptacle, the cover plate or the wall or the wiring itself, there’s going to be a burn there,” said Nathan Hobbs, assistant electric operations manager at 1-800-PLUMBER.