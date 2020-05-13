Colorado Springs, El Paso County address their approach to reopening

Colorado Springs and El Paso County have addressed their plan for cautiously reopening the economy moving forward.

"To date, Colorado Springs and El Paso County has done well in mitigating the COVID-19 crisis," the city said in a statement posted Tuesday to coloradosprings.gov. "Our numbers are encouraging. We are optimistic that we will be ready to move on to the next phase very soon. But this is not the time to let down our guard. It is everyone’s responsibility to act responsibly, follow state and CDC guidelines and be vigilant in maintaining social distancing practices in order to help move us forward."

El Paso County commissioners are expected to vote Thursday on a waiver that would allow restaurants to reopen dining-in services, and a waiver for church services could soon follow. Gov. Jared Polis would have to approve the waiver for it to take effect.

During the commissioners' weekly meeting Tuesday, several citizens expressed anger over public health rules such as wearing masks. Commissioner Longinos Gonzalez Jr. told 11 News partner The Gazette during an interview that the commissioners don't have jurisdiction over the enforcement of public health orders.

City and county officials said they understood the trepidation some citizens were feeling and the impatience of others, but that "we cannot let those emotions drive a decision that can only responsibly be made by the constant and extensive evaluation of medical data in our community."

The governor has laid out the following criteria the counties must meet in order to relax restrictions sooner than the state:

- The county must be able to show 14 consecutive days of decline in the number of new cases or a very low number of cases overall.

- The county must have a written COVID suppression plan approved by local public health authorities, hospitals and the board of county commissioners.

"We are looking at our data to determine when we would be in such a position. On the flip side, many counties or cities have voluntarily enacted restrictions over and above those mandated by the state. At this time, El Paso County is among the least restrictive counties in Colorado," the city said.

Currently, the state Safer at Home order is set to expire at 11:59 p.m. on May 26. To date, Mesa County (where Grand Junction is located) is one of the only counties in the state to be granted an earlier reopening timeline.