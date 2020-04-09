Colorado Springs Costco employee reportedly tests positive for COVID-19

El Paso County Public Health is looking into a report that an employee at a Colorado Springs Costco tested positive for COVID-19.

Multiple employees reached out to 11 News after a note was posted in the store located near Powers and Barnes Wednesday night. The note appeared to be signed by the store's general manager and provided information directly to employees. According to the note sent to 11 News, the last time the employee who tested positive worked in the store was on April 4.

11 News reached out to the store multiple times since Wednesday night to see if they wanted to provide any other information to the public. We were told a manager would call us back and as of 3:20 p.m. on Thursday, we have not received a call. On the corporate level, Costco would only say they can not provide any more information citing HIPAA laws.

El Paso County Public Health has yet to independently confirm an employee tested positive and sent 11 News the following statement:

"While it appears management heard that an employee tested positive, Public Health does not have confirmation of a positive case at this time. That said, Public Health is proactively working with COSTCO to provide guidance, and verify if the employee had worked in the 48 hours prior to experiencing symptoms."

Click here for more information Costco is sharing publicly on COVID-19 and the company's response.

Click here to read a copy of the letter sent to 11 News.

