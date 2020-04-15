Colorado Springs auto business offers free oil changes to first responders and deals for other customers during pandemic

A Colorado Springs business is working to make these tough times a little more bearable for their neighbors, offering up special deals to customers and even free services to first responders.

Aspen Auto Clinic is one of the essential businesses working to keep others in business and on the road. In these uncertain times, they aim to provide others with the relief of safe and reliable transportation.

Aspen Auto Clinic is currently offering the following:

·To say thank you for everything that our medical professionals and first responders are doing, we want to offer a FREE oil change to them and double the money back on Aspen rewards on any additional services or repairs.

·To help our community be prepared in these uncertain times and have the relief of reliable transportation, we are offering up to 25% off any service or repair and double the money back on Aspen rewards.

·Concierge white glove pick up and drop off service from home or work and a night drop box for a no-contact experience.

·We will do a FREE visual safety inspection of all the major components of your vehicle and send it in a digital format including descriptions & photos so you can see what the technician sees all from home.

·We can do all of the paperwork and inspections via the phone or computer including payments with no in-person contact.

·Expanded sanitation and health routines including our staff wearing gloves when touching or servicing vehicles and full sanitation of touched components such as the steering wheel, keys, and door handles on return of the vehicle.

·As a gift, we are doubling your money back rewards with Aspen Auto Clinic on every ticket for future repairs or service.

There are multiple locations in Colorado Springs:

-4401 Mark Dabling Blvd

-1755 Jet Stream Dr

-1619 N Union Blvd

-4055 Tutt Blvd

“We are here with you during these trying times that our communities are going through,” says Ken Greffin, President of Aspen Auto Clinic

“Aspen Auto Clinic is committed to being here and being open to take care of all of your automotive needs. If there is anything we can help with automotive or not, please don’t hesitate to call us,” says Greg Bunch, Founder and CEO of Aspen Auto Clinic.