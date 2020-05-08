Colorado Springs Memorial Park 4th of July fireworks show to make formal announcement on plan soon

While many major events across Colorado such as concerts and sporting events have been canceled due to the pandemic, some event organizers are doing what they can to see if the show can go on in an nontraditional manner.

The group behind the 4th of July Symphony in the Park at Memorial Park in Colorado Springs is working on a plan for the annual show. 11 News checked in with Colorado Springs Sports Corp on Friday to see if they were able to share any details they have been able to work out, they expect to make a formal announcement on May 15.

The event is now less than 60 days away and is one of the most popular outdoor events Colorado Springs hosts each year bringing thousands of people shoulder-to-shoulder at the Colorado Springs park.

As more updates become available this article will be updated.