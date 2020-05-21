Colorado Springs 4th of July event turns to countywide celebration

COVID-19 will not stop 4th of July celebrations from happening. 2020 celebrations may look different this year but will be just as special.

Due to COVID-19, the 4th of July Symphony in the Park cannot happen in Memorial Park because of crowd restrictions. Instead, Mayor John Suthers says fireworks will be displayed at nine different locations across El Paso County.

Along with fireworks will be a patriotic concert.

Residents are encouraging to celebrate from their porch this year and tuning into their radios to Sunny 106.3 FM , Y96.9 FM,

KCME 88.7 FM, 92.9 Peak FM, or AM 740 KVOR to hear the full broadcast.

The locations that will be hosting firework displays are all weather- permitting and will be restricting on-site access.

●Banning Lewis Ranch

● Falcon Freedom Days at Meridian Ranch

● James Irwin Charter Schools

● Patty Jewett Golf Course

● The Club at Flying Horse

● Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC at Weidner Field

● The Country Club of Colorado at Cheyenne Mountain Resort

● Fort Carson

● The Broadmoor

People are encouraged to CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE.