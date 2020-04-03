Colorado Springs business offering free oil changes to 1st responders

One local business is promoting another way to thank our 1st responders.

Adam & Son Auto Repair and Service is offering free oil changes to 1st responders, nurses, doctors and even food delivery drivers.

The company says this is a first come first serve offer and is limited to the first 100 free oil changes.

A spokesperson for the company says those interested just need to show an ID or proof of employment.

Adam and Son Auto Repair and Service is located on 2773 Briargate Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO 80920.