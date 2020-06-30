Colorado Primary Election Results

CLICK HERE for statewide results.

Former Colorado Sen. John Hickenlooper has won the Democratic Senate primary. Hickenlooper will now face Republican Sen. Cory Gardner in November.

Gardner is seen as the most vulnerable Republican in the Senate. Hickenlooper beat former Colorado House Speaker Andrew Romanoff in the Democratic primary. Hickenlooper is a moderate recruited by national Democrats who had a huge financial advantage in the race. But he stumbled in the final month against Romanoff, a former moderate who ran a populist challenge from the left.

