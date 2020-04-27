Colorado National Guard to test up to 300 Weld County residents per day for COVID-19

The Colorado National Guard announced they would be providing support to help test residents in Weld County for COVID-19.

Members are expected to test up to 300 Weld County residents per day via a walk-through and drive-up testing site at Island Grove Park in Greeley. The testing started April 24 and is expected to end April 28. They are only testing residents who have symptoms of COVID-19. The testing is free and no appointment or doctor's note is necessary.

“We are here to help the State of Colorado and the people of Weld County to stop the spread of COVID-19,” The Adjutant General of Colorado U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Mike Loh said. “Our National Guard members are on the front lines, fighting against a dangerous and invisible enemy.”

More than 420 Colorado National Guard members are currently mobilized for the COVID-19 response. About 50 Soldiers are assisting the state and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to convert the Colorado Convention Center in Denver, Colorado, and the Ranch Events Complex in Loveland, Colorado, into medical shelters.