Colorado National Guard honoring fallen in Memorial Day flyover

BUCKLEY AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado National Guard is paying tribute to fallen service members with a helicopter flyover scheduled for Memorial Day.
The National Guard says the flyover is intended to salute "Coloradans who made the ultimate sacrifice in defense of freedom," as well as health care workers and first responders on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We are really excited that U.S. Army leadership has allowed us to focus some of our training hours to thank our veterans and the healthcare workers and first responders caring for them during these difficult times," said state Army Aviation Officer U.S. Army Col. William Gentle. "This Memorial Day is unique but no less important than any other in our nation's history. We must never forget those who have sacrificed so much to keep this great nation free."
Helicopters will be dividing three routes so Coloradans in the western part of the state can enjoy the flyover too. The routes are as followed, times could run slightly late:
Route 1
8:30 a.m.: Buckley Air Force Base
8:45 a.m.: Centennial Airport, Centennial
10 a.m.: J.S Parker Cemetery, Parker
10"10 a.m.: Highlands Ranch
10:15 a.m.: Fort Logan National Cemetery, Englewood
10:20 a.m.: Arvada
10:15 a.m.: Thornton
10:35 a.m.: Denver
10:45 a.m.: Centennial Airport
Route 2
10:55 a.m.: Centennial Airport
11:30 a.m.: Colorado Springs
12: p.m.: Buckley AFB
Route 3
9 a.m.: HAATS
9:25 a,m.: Rifle
9:50 a.m.: Grand Junction
10:15 a.m.: Montrose/ Fuel
11:30 a.m.: Depart Montrose
12 p.m.: Silverton
12:25 p.m.: Gunnison
1 p.m.: HAATS
Participating units include the 2nd General Support Aviation Battalion, 135th Regiment, Colorado Army National Guard, Buckley Air Force Base, and the High-Altitude Army National Guard Aviation Training Site in Gypsum.