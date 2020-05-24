Colorado National Guard honoring fallen in Memorial Day flyover

Colorado National Guard is paying tribute to fallen service members with a helicopter flyover scheduled for Memorial Day.

The National Guard says the flyover is intended to salute "Coloradans who made the ultimate sacrifice in defense of freedom," as well as health care workers and first responders on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are really excited that U.S. Army leadership has allowed us to focus some of our training hours to thank our veterans and the healthcare workers and first responders caring for them during these difficult times," said state Army Aviation Officer U.S. Army Col. William Gentle. "This Memorial Day is unique but no less important than any other in our nation's history. We must never forget those who have sacrificed so much to keep this great nation free."

Helicopters will be dividing three routes so Coloradans in the western part of the state can enjoy the flyover too. The routes are as followed, times could run slightly late:

Route 1

8:30 a.m.: Buckley Air Force Base

8:45 a.m.: Centennial Airport, Centennial

10 a.m.: J.S Parker Cemetery, Parker

10"10 a.m.: Highlands Ranch

10:15 a.m.: Fort Logan National Cemetery, Englewood

10:20 a.m.: Arvada

10:15 a.m.: Thornton

10:35 a.m.: Denver

10:45 a.m.: Centennial Airport

Route 2

10:55 a.m.: Centennial Airport

11:30 a.m.: Colorado Springs

12: p.m.: Buckley AFB

Route 3

9 a.m.: HAATS

9:25 a,m.: Rifle

9:50 a.m.: Grand Junction

10:15 a.m.: Montrose/ Fuel

11:30 a.m.: Depart Montrose

12 p.m.: Silverton

12:25 p.m.: Gunnison

1 p.m.: HAATS

Participating units include the 2nd General Support Aviation Battalion, 135th Regiment, Colorado Army National Guard, Buckley Air Force Base, and the High-Altitude Army National Guard Aviation Training Site in Gypsum.

