Colorado Lottery winner has just 1 day left to collect $20,000 prize!

The clock is ticking for a Colorado Lottery winner to collect their prize before losing the chance forever.

"This is no April Fools Colorado Lottery joke," Colorado Lottery said in a news release Wednesday. "The Colorado Lottery has a $20,000 Cash 5 winning ticket that will expire if not claimed by tomorrow, April 2, before 4 p.m."

The winning ticket was drawn at the Tomahawk Travel Center in Fountain on Oct. 5 of last year but has gone unclaimed for nearly six months. Colorado Lottery says they received special permission to allow the winner to collect his or her jackpot at the headquarters in Pueblo using a drive-through, hands-free process. The headquarters is in what used to be a bank, and the building still has a drive-through teller window.

“We are thankful for this change to be able to process this winner’s ticket if we can during this difficult time,” said Colorado Lottery Director Tom Seaver in the statement to media Wednesday. “The [Colorado] Lottery is urging players and staff who are at home to follow the stay at home guidelines unless absolutely necessary. At the same time, we continue to support our retailers that are open and who choose to also sell lottery tickets during this time as they serve the community.”

Starting April 11, the drive-through claims window will be open, by appointment, to any player with a winning ticket of $10,000 or more.

To get their winnings before the chance expires, the Oct. 5 winner needs to contact the lottery office at 800-999-2959 to make an appointment before 4 p.m. Thursday.