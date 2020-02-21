Colorado House tables bill protecting employee marijuana use

Colorado legislators have declined to advance a bill meant to protect employees from being fired for using marijuana during their personal time.

The Denver Post reported the 10 members of the House Business Affairs and Labor Committee voted unanimously against the bill. The measure would not have prohibited employers from administering drug tests, but committee members cited the lack of an adequate test to determine whether an employee is intoxicated in the moment as a reason to table the bill.

Other lawmakers thought the proposed change to existing law was too broad.