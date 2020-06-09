Colorado House advances bill to boost child vaccinations

Colorado’s House has advanced another Democrat-led effort to raise the state’s child immunization rates, this time by adding new requirements for parents who choose to opt-out of routine vaccinations on religious or personal grounds.

Efforts in past sessions to adopt new opt-out requirements have generated intensely vocal opposition from parents and anti-vaccination advocacy groups, with hundreds of opponents crowding the Capitol to testify against them. A similar protest was held outside the Capitol on Sunday, when the Democrat-led Senate passed the current bill.

Coronavirus-related restrictions prevented similar gatherings inside the building, and opponents accused Democrats of purposely limiting opportunities to testify to get the proposal to the finish line.

