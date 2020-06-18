Colorado Department of Labor: $2.5 billion in unemployment paid since March 29th

On Thursday, the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment announced it has paid out nearly $2.5 billion in unemployment benefits since March 29th.

That amount includes regular unemployment benefits, and those filing Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) claims and Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (PUC) claims, which provides eligible claimants an extra $600 in federal benefits each week.

Over the past 13 weeks, a total of 456,763 regular initial claims have been filed.

There were just over 10,000 initial claims filed the week ending June 13.