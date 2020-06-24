Gov. Polis gives COVID-19 update for late June

Governor Jared Polis is praising Coloradans for the steps they are taking to keep coronavirus numbers down.

Photo courtesy: MGN

At a news conference Wednesday he said there are certain areas the state is paying closer attention to, like El Paso County, but he says the uptick is slight compared to our neighboring states.

In addition, the governor wants everyone to still keep their gatherings small on the Fourth of July. He even went as far as to say he wants you to "pretend like everyone you run into has the virus."

He adds that just because things are looking better does not mean we are out of the woods. Gov. Polis still wants people to wear masks, continue to social distance and take precautions especially at a time when nearby states are seeing a surge of cases.

"We don't want our fourth of July here Colorado to be the Memorial Day of what happened in Arizona and lead to a new round of 20 times the level of virus and you get to the point of overwhelming the health care facilities," Gov. Polis said. "Right now the trend is good in our state."

Polis adds that he doesn't plan to prevent any tourists from coming here to Colorado, but he wants the ones who do, to take those precautions.