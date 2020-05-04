Colorado Air National Guard to conduct flyovers saluting those on the front lines battling COVID-19

Wednesday night the Colorado Air National Guard is set to fly across Colorado cities and towns to salute those fighting on the front lines against COVID-19.

The flyover will be performed by F-16 Fighting Falcons. It is scheduled to take place from 4:30 to 6 p.m., starting from Buckley Air Force Base in Aurora. They will be seen at multiple locations from Fort Collins to Colorado Springs, including Fort Carson and the mountain communities of Vail, Aspen and Estes Park.

SCHEDULED ROUTE 5/6 (times are approximate):

-4:30 p.m. Depart from Aurora

-4:33 p.m. Sterling

-4:35 p.m. Greeley

-4:38 p.m. Fort Collins to Loveland

-4:42 p.m. Estes Park to Vail to Aspen to Breckenridge to Winter Park

-5:15 p.m. Longmont to Boulder

-5:18 p.m. Denver

-5:33 p.m. Colorado Springs

As part of Operation American Resolve, Air Force units around the country are conducting flyovers in an effort to boost morale during this time of severe health and economic impacts resulting from the pandemic.

“We are really excited to show our appreciation for those men and women who are risking their lives every day in the front lines of the War on COVID-19” said U.S. Air Force Col. Micah Fesler, commander, 140th Wing, Colorado Air National Guard. “So many of our community members, Coloradans, and fellow Americans have experienced overwhelming hardship as a result of this invisible enemy and we hope that the sound of freedom will inspire a sense of community and optimism.”