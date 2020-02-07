Colorado 6-year-old with Cystic Fibrosis passes away after getting the flu

The Park County coroner wants the public to know the death of a 6-year-old child was a devastating loss for the family and community.

The coroner posted a release on Friday stating the child died on Wednesday and was a "previously medically compromised individual with Cystic Fibrosis and contracted Influenza B." Cystic fibrosis is a progressive, genetic disease that causes persistent lung infections and limits the ability to breathe over time.

The child's name is not being released to the public. It isn't clear if the child had received the flu shot. 11 News has reached out to the state health department for any additional information.

"We are at the peak of flu season and the hospitalization and death rate in the United States remains very low," the coroner's office posted citing the CDC.

Click here for the influenza report from the state. The report is updated each Tuesday and has yet to be updated since a separate flu death of a 4-year-old boy 11 News reported on earlier this week and this death. The state only reports pediatric flu deaths.

The health department tells 11 News the first child in Colorado to die from the flu this season was school-aged and lived in a rural community outside the Denver Metro. The health department said they had no documentation showing the child received a flu vaccine.

"While flu is circulating, it is not too late to get a flu shot, and we recommend everyone ages six months and older who has not had the yearly vaccine, get it," CDPHE added. "Children who are younger than 9 years who are getting the flu vaccine for the first time, and those under 9 who have only previously gotten one dose of the vaccine, should get two doses of the vaccine. The first dose should be given as soon as the vaccine becomes available. The second dose should be given at least 28 days after the first dose."

