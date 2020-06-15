Coloradans struggle to find new gym after many closed because of pandemic

Restaurants and shops aren't the only places hit hard during the pandemic; gyms also had to shut down, and many are struggling to open back up.

Gyms are some of the last places to open because of coronavirus, but some like Gold's Gym and the 24 Hour Fitness on North Academy in Colorado Springs will never reopen.

"Surprised and high and dry. The biggest loss was losing those friends and relationships you built being a member of the gym for so long," DJ Thomas said. Thomas was a member at Gold's Gym.

Many gym members have been struggling to find a place to work out.

"Just having to try to work from alternate means to working out and take place of the physical aspect of the gym so running around our neighborhood, push ups, sit ups," Thomas added.

That's why Rosella and Mike Flores and their business partners are opening up a new gym in an unlikely place: The Chapel Hills Mall. "Worktime Athletic Performance" will be one stop shop with classes like yoga, weight training, Jujitsu, Krav-Maga, and boxing.

"I've been in here the last three weeks trying to get this place together because I know how important it is. I have friends, family, people I see posting, it is just so important to have a gym," Mike Flores said. Flores is known as "Professor Mike" to hi students at DC Fighters.

"Its almost like a New Year's Resolution thing," Rosella Flores added. "Everyone just wants to start and now that everyone is coming out of the COVID situation I think it is going to be really good for people to finally be able to get out."

The gym adds they will follow all guidelines set out by the governor for gym's. The scheduled opening date is July 1.