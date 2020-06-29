Santa's Workshop: North Pole, Colorado closes Monday night temporarily

Days after Santa's Workshop North Pole, Colorado opened, the business announced it would be closing again, temporarily.

The abrupt announcement was reportedly over the classification of the business. In a statement sent out Monday night, a representative with Santa's Workshop wrote the Colorado Department of Health reclassified the business from an Outdoor Attraction to an Amusement Park. The announcement came the same day El Paso County had a variance request to increase the capacity at some venues approved.

More information on the closure is expected to be released Tuesday morning and we plan to update this article.

The following was posted to the business Facebook page Monday night at about 9:30 p.m.

URGENT UPDATE:

We have received notification Monday evening, June 29th 2020 that the Colorado Department of Health has reclassified us from an Outdoor Attraction as we were named in the local El Paso County variance to an Amusement Park. Because of this we are no longer allowed to operate our amusement rides. The North Pole is closed temporarily while we work with the state on this issue. We do not know how long this is going to take. We will be working on this everyday until we get a final answer.

We appreciate everyone’s enthusiasm and support for our park. If you are a North Pole Pass holder we hope to know in the next few days where this is going to go and will work with you on this as we move forward.