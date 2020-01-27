Clogged drains: Keep storm drains clear ahead of rain and snow

As the area braces for more winter weather, it’s a good time to remind people to check their storm drains.

According to the city of Colorado Springs, there are more than 12,000 storm drains that crews check regularly.

“The Vactor trucks will actually pull the lids off and go in and clean whatever’s fallen into the storm drain, not necessarily the full pipe, but at least that storm drain in particular,” said Jeff Besse, the city’s water quality program manager.

He said leaves, sticks, grass and trash are often what gets stuck in the drains.

“With those clogged drains, you’re going to get street flooding and then in the wintertime, you’re also going to get frozen ice in those area,” Besse said.

Anything that gets sucked into a storm drain ends up in Fountain Creek, which flows into the Arkansas River and ultimately, the Gulf of Mexico.

“A lot of people don’t realize that leaves and grass clippings and things like that are really actually harmful for the water,” Besse said. “You end up getting a lot of algae because the water gets too much oxygen in it with the algae, and it’s actually harmful to wildlife.”

Besse said it only takes about 15-20 minutes to clear a clogged drain depending on how much debris there is. He said crews inspect about 8,000 drains each year, so every drain gets looked at least once every other year.

People can help keep drains clear by not raking their leaves and grass clippings into the street and picking up any trash they see before it blows into the gutters.

"If it gets in there, once it gets to our creeks and streams, it’s very difficult to pull that out," Besse said.

People can report a clogged drain through the city’s GoCOS! app or by calling 385-5980.