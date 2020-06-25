Civil War statue at Colorado State Capitol knocked down

A Civil War statue dedicated to Colorado soldiers was toppled over in front of the state capitol.

Sister station CBS Denver reports the statue has been the target of vandals since demonstrations began in late May protesting the death of George Floyd at the hands of police officers.

The state website says the statue "honors the Colorado soldiers who fought and died in the Civil War." The statue was designed by a member of the 1st Colorado Cavalry, whose assignment, the state says "was to guard the Colorado Territory and its gold mines from possible Confederate invasion."

The regiment also fought in various skirmishes with Native Americans living in the territory. Some members took part in the 1864 Sand Creek massacre, a dark chapter in the state's history which resulted in the death of hundreds from the Cheyenne and Arapaho tribes, many children and elderly.

The bloodbath is referred to as "shameful" in the

Colorado state archives.

CBS Denver reports crews were using heavy machinery to remove the statue from the capitol grounds Thursday morning. It will be repaired.