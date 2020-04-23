City of Denver extends Stay-At-Home order until May 8

Even though the Stay-At-Home order is set to expire this week for the State of Colorado, the City of Denver is taking a different route.

On Thursday, the City of Denver announced its own Stay-At-Home order would be extended through May 8. Mayor Michael Hancock added more details for the city would be released Friday morning.

Click here for Frequently Asked Questions and answers from the Department of Public Health and Environment for Denver.

To reiterate for those reading this article, this order for Denver is separate from the statewide order set to expire at the end of the day on Sunday.