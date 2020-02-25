City of Colorado Springs prepping for e-scooters on city streets by summer

Electric scooters could be zipping along Colorado Springs' bike lanes and some sidewalks this summer.

The city has heard from e-scooter companies interested in serving the Colorado Springs for some time, City Councilwoman Jill Gaebler said. To ensure e-scooters are rolled out safely, the city is planning to put out a request for bids that would require companies to apply to provide services during a trial period that could start this summer, Gaebler said.

“We wanted to create regulation, so they didn’t show up and wreak havoc,” she said.

E-scooters rented via a smartphone have proven a popular option for short trips and helped take cars off congested streets in many cities. But some critics say they are hazardous because riders pass pedestrians too quickly and litter sidewalks when unused.

In Denver, companies rolled out hundreds of scooters in 2018 and riders simply left them along the 16th Street mall and roadway curbs when they finished their travels, The Colorado Sun reported. Rules have since tightened to address some of those problems.

Since the e-scooters were launched in Denver, riders have used them for 3.6 million trips, or an average of about 9,000 trips per day, as of December, said Heather Burke, a spokeswoman for the City and County of Denver. The trips add up to about 4.5 million miles traveled, she said.

Click here to read the full article by 11 News partner The Gazette.