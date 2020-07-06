City of Aurora launching their own investigation into Elijah McClain's Death

Aurora City Council Members described what a second independent investigation will look like into the death of Elijah McClain.

McClain was put into a chokehold by Aurora Police and given a sedative by paramedics after a confrontation with officers. He stopped breathing on the way to the hospital last August.

The investigation launched by the City of Aurora is separate from the investigation Governor Jared Polis ordered a few weeks ago.

The State Attorney General's investigation will discover whether or not there was any criminal wrong doing. At the end of the Attorney General's investigation, charges could be filed if necessary.

City of Aurora officials say the outrage over McClain's death prompted them to take another look themselves at what led up to the man's death.

"We are having this conversation because of people who have organized, who have not let the name of Elijah McClain go away," said Council member Crystal Murillo.

City council agreed that their investigation would look into the actions of the officers, paramedics and review whether any policies need to be changed.

They decided they do not want just one investigator looking into what happened. Instead, the city wants to form a committee that includes civil rights representatives, criminal justice experts and people with medical backgrounds.

Members of the committee have not been decided yet. City staff said candidates will be introduced during a meeting on July 16 and will give the public opportunity to speak and council members the opportunity to vote on the committee at another meeting on the 20th.

On Monday night city council also approved an ordinance banning chokeholds like the one used on McClain.

The Aurora Police Department had already banned those holds and a newly signed Law Enforcement Accountability bill will make them illegal across the state. Aurora's legal counsel explained that by banning the chokeholds through a city ordinance, it will be impossible to write any future policy that approves the use of the chokeholds in Aurora even if laws change or if a new police chief wants to bring them back.